Abstract

The efficiency of the entire transportation system depends on the capacity of the individual elements that make up the given network. Point-type elements of the road and street network include intersections of different types. Critical gaps and follow-up times related to individual movements are important determinants of the capacity of such objects. There are many ways to estimate such times. The article discusses the assumptions and scheme one of them - the Siegloch method. The objective of the article is to analyze the process of determining critical gaps and follow-up times at the median uncontrolled T-intersections that are rare in the road and street network and have been studied to a limited extent. The commonly used HCM, HBS, and Polish (MOP SBS) methods in their current form do not consider the speci-ficity of such intersections and thus may not give reliable results. Due to their characteristics in terms of geometry conditions, there is a need for an individual approach to estimate both critical gaps and follow-up times. The article contains the results of empirical research conducted on a selected real object in the Upper Silesian agglomeration in Poland. The intersection under study is located in one of the central districts of Katowice city, in the built-up area serving commercial and service functions. The analysis of the behavior of individual drivers waiting for the possibility to continue driving was conducted separately for each minor traffic movement. The values of critical gaps and follow-up times were determined for all four subordinate movements. The values obtained are different from those contained in the Polish manual, which is recommended for use. The research should be considered as pilot studies that justify the need to develop a separate approach to the estimation of the critical gaps and follow-up times at median uncontrolled T-intersections.

