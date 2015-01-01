Abstract

Road traffic deaths continue to rise, reaching 1.35 million in recent years. Road traffic injuries are the eighth leading cause of death for people of all ages. Note that there is a wide difference in the crash rate between developed and developing countries and that developed countries report much lower crash rates than developing and underdeveloped countries. World Health Organization reports that over 80% of fatal road crashes occur in developing countries, while developed countries account for about 7% of the total. The rate of road crashes in developing countries is higher than the global average, despite some measures reducing deaths over the last decade. Numerous studies have been carried out on the safety of urban roads. However, comprehensive research evaluating influential factors associated with rural crashes in developing countries is still neglected. Therefore, it is crucial to understand how factors influence the severi-ty of rural road crashes. In the present study, rural roads in Mazandaran province were considered a case study. The Crash data collected from the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization covers 2018 to 2021, including 2047 rural crash-es. Dependent variables were classified as damage crashes and injury-fatal crashes. Besides, independent variables such as driver specifications, crash specifications, environment specifications, traffic specifications, and geometrical road specifications were considered parameters. The logit model data indicate that factors associated with driver and crash specifications influence rural crashes. The type of crashes is the most critical factor influencing the severity of crashes, on which the fatal rate depends. The findings suggested that implementing solutions that minimize the effect of the factors associated with injury and death on rural roads can reduce the severity of crashes on rural roads that share the same safety issues as the case study. Further studies can also be conducted on the safety and mechanics of the vehicle by focusing the research on the types of vehicles and the sources of the damage.

Language: en