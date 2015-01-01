SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hunt I. Law Probab. Risk 2021; 20(2): 113-133.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/lpr/mgac004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article is a critical review of the growing literature that applies probability analysis to past convictions, in the context of determining guilt in criminal trials. Recent arguments for potentially relaxing rules that exclude past conviction evidence are sustained, but particular flaws and limitations in the theses from Hamer (2019, The significant probative value of tendency evidence. Melbourne University Law Review 42, 506-550) and Redmayne (2015, Character in the criminal trial. Oxford University Press) are exposed. Much of the critique of Redmayne (2015) made by Robinson (2020, Incorporating implicit knowledge into the Bayesian model of prior conviction evidence: some reality checks for the theory of comparative propensity. Law, Probability and Risk 19, 119-137) is dismissed. We should aim to foster a continued lively debate in the literature, gather more data, and narrow the distance between those arguing about theoretical probability analysis and those focused on actual courtroom usage of past conviction evidence.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print