Abstract

In the past, case study and questionnaire survey methodologies have often been used to analyze the causes of marine accidents. One of the disadvantages of these two methods is that they can only interpret the specific causes of one particular marine accident at a time. They cannot analyze and find the common causes of most marine accidents. Therefore, this study integrates the Automatic Identification System, Geographic Information System, and an e-chart to explore the relationship between environmental factors (wind, wave, tide, and current), locations, and significant common causes of marine accidents. Firstly, an Automatic Identification System is used to collect the traffic flows of vessels entering/exiting the port. The locations of maritime accidents were then plotted on an e-chart, after which we can quickly analyze the locations of marine accidents on the e-chart. Furthermore, environmental data are displayed using Geographic Information System. Subsequently, all data, including traffic flows of vessels, locations of marine accidents, and environmental data, are integrated into the e-chart simultaneously. As a result, the information related to factors affecting the probability of marine accidents could be displayed clearly on the e-chart. Finally, findings and conclusions are given to port authorities to help manage the ship traffic flow and reduce the probability of the occurrence of marine accidents around the port efficiently.

