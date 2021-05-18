Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is one of the asphyxia types caused by fluid entry into the airway. Death-related drowning is one of the hardest things to diagnose in forensic medicine, primarily if the victim is found to be in a decomposed state. Examination of decomposed often does not show typical signs. Laboratory examinations using bone marrow samples are considered the best as they prove the hypothesis of antemortem drowning and are the least affected by contamination during post-mortem submersion. Case Presentation: A corpse was found in the residential area on the east side of the beach, Tambaksarioso Village, Asemrowo District, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 13.30 West Indonesian Time and reported to the police for investigation. The body was then identified at Dr. Soetomo General Hospital by a forensic expert. External, internal, and laboratory investigations were conducted. A positive diatom result was obtained in the acid destruction test using the right femur. Conclusion: The diatom test is a standard to confirm drowning as a cause of death and localize the drowning site. The diatom analysis is the only forensic tool used to ascertain whether the cause of death is due to drowning or not.

Language: en