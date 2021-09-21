Abstract

BACKGROUND: A traffic accident is an unexpected and unintentional event involving a vehicle with or without other road users which causes human victims to suffer minor injuries, moderate injuries, and serious injuries.Case Presentation: A letter has been received for a request for Visum et Repertum [Vision and Discovery](VeR) Luka from the Surabaya Police with a statement that the person is suspected to have suffered traffic accident injuries on Jalan Raya Medokan Sawah on September 21, 2021 at 10.00 WIB. General examination, wounds and support were carried out. The results of the examination and the conclusion of the degree of injury are then written into a VeR.



CONCLUSION: VeR serves as legal evidence, as evidence for the detention of suspects, and as material for judge's consideration. The application of the degree of injury in the writing of the conclusion of the VeR does not mention the degree of injury, but the impact is stated as formulated in the criminal provisions in the Criminal Code or other laws.



===



Stabilitas emosi adalah kemampuan seseorang dalam mengelola dan mengontrol emosinya dengan tidak menunjukkan reaksi emosi yang berlebihan ketika dihadapkan dengan suatu permasalahan. Salah satu faktor yang berperan dalam mempengaruhi stabilitas emosi seseorang adalah lingkungan sekolah, dikarenakan siswa lebih banyak menghabiskan waktunya di sekolah. Lingkungan sekolah dapat berupa lingkungan sekolah pondok pesantren yang lebih menekankan kepada penanaman nilai-nilai religiusitas dan lingkungan sekolah umum. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui perbandingan stabilitas emosi dan religiusitas siswasiswi SMP pondok pesantren dengan siswa-siswi SMP umum. Jenis penelitian ini adalah observasional analitik dengan desain cross sectional dan jumlah sampel sebanyak 100 responden menggunakan teknik simple random sampling. Hasil analisis penelitian dengan uji Mann-Whitney menunjukkan tidak terdapat perbedaan yang signifikan antara stabilitas emosi siswa-siswi SMP pondok pesantren dengan siswa-siswi SMP umum (p = 0,871). Hasil analisis perbedaan religiusitas dijumpai perbedaan yang signifikan antara religiusitas siswa-siswi SMP pondok pesantren dengan siswa-siswi SMP umum (p = 0,001).



Keywords

emotional stability, religiosity, Islamic boarding school junior high school students, general junior high school students.

stabilitas emosi, religiusitas, siswa-siswi SMP pondok pesantren, siswa-siswi SMP umum.

