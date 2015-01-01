Abstract

In 2016 to 2018, the Central Statistics Agency recorded a significant change in people who suffered minor injuries and serious injuries that resulted in death. Data for minor injuries in 2016 was recorded at 120,532 people, while in 2018 there were 130,571 people. Data for serious injuries in 2016 was recorded at 20,075 people, while in 2018 there were 13,315 people. The crushing mechanism may have an effect on wound healing and scar tissue and an increased risk of infection in the damaged tissue. An incised wound is produced by a sharp edge and is usually longer than deep. Death in cases of stab wounds when vital organs are injured, and if one stab wound to the extremities is found can also prove fatal if major blood vessels are damaged.



Dalam tahun 2016 hingga 2018, Badan Pusat Statistik mencatat perubahan signifikan pada orang yang mengalami luka ringan dan luka berat hingga mengakibatkan kematian. Data luka ringan pada tahun 2016 tercatat 120.532 orang, sedangkan pada tahun 2018 tercatat 130.571 orang. Data luka berat pada tahun 2016 tercatat 20.075 orang, sedangkan pada tahun 2018 tercatat 13.315 orang. Mekanisme benturan (crushing) mungkin memiliki efek pada penyembuhan luka dan jaringan parut dan peningkatan risiko infeksi pada jaringan yang rusak. Luka sayat (incised wound) dihasilkan oleh tepi yang tajam dan biasanya lebih panjang dari yang dalam. Kematian pada kasus luka tajam ketika organ vital terluka, dan jika ditemukan ada satu luka tusukan pada ekstremitas juga bisa terbukti fatal jika merusak pembuluh darah besar.

