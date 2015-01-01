|
Simanjuntak VP. J. Kedokt. Syiah Kuala 2022; 22(1): 105-107.
Perlukaan Tajam Pada Pelaku Perjudian
(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Medicine, Universitas Syiah Kuala)
In 2016 to 2018, the Central Statistics Agency recorded a significant change in people who suffered minor injuries and serious injuries that resulted in death. Data for minor injuries in 2016 was recorded at 120,532 people, while in 2018 there were 130,571 people. Data for serious injuries in 2016 was recorded at 20,075 people, while in 2018 there were 13,315 people. The crushing mechanism may have an effect on wound healing and scar tissue and an increased risk of infection in the damaged tissue. An incised wound is produced by a sharp edge and is usually longer than deep. Death in cases of stab wounds when vital organs are injured, and if one stab wound to the extremities is found can also prove fatal if major blood vessels are damaged.
Language: in