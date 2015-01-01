Abstract

Electric (e-)scooters are increasingly popular in the UK with currently 32 trials of rental e-scooters across England.1 National data from 2020 reports 484 casualties involving e-scooters including five pedestrians.2 Around 25% were seriously injured and 75% sustained minor injuries. Ten children aged 0-9 sustained injuries and 129 in those aged 11-19 years. There is a paucity of published evidence regarding injury patterns in children.3



We investigated patients presenting to a Paediatric Major Trauma Centre from January 2020 to December 2021, identifying 39 e-scooter injuries. Ninety-two per cent of the e-scooters were private vehicles (ie, not hired) and occurred at speeds >15 mph, and 97% of children did …

