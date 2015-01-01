SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tedrus GMAS, Souza DCM. Arq. Neuropsiquiatr. 2022; 80(7): 718-724.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Arquivos De Neuro-Psiquitria)

DOI

10.1055/s-0042-1755230

PMID

36254445

Abstract

BACKGROUND:  It is known that the risk of suicidal behavior in adult people with epilepsy (PWEs) is high. However, the associated clinical and psychosocial factors are still being discussed.

OBJECTIVE:  To assess the risk of suicide in PWEs and relate it to resilience and quality of life (QoL) as well as with clinical variables.

METHODS:  The item "I'd be better off dead" of the Neurological Disorders Depression Inventory for Epilepsy (NDDI-E) was related to the resilience scale, clinical aspects, the presence of depression, and the Quality of Life in Epilepsy Inventory (QOLIE-31) scores of PWEs, with a p < 0.05.

RESULTS:  A total of 271 PWEs were assessed, 50.6% were female, with a mean age of 46.6 (± 15.8) years, and a mean age at 1st seizure of 24.1 (± 18.5) years. Risk for suicide occurred in 50 (19.3%) cases. In multiple logistic regression, the factors that explain the risk of suicide were female sex, depression, and lower scores on the QOLIE-31 and on the resilience scale. In the classification and regression trees, the order of importance of the variables was depression > resilience > age > QoL > age at 1st seizure.

CONCLUSION:  The risk of suicide was high, and it was associated with demographic aspects, clinical variables, QoL, and resilience. A higher risk of suicide was associated with lower resilience regardless of the presence or absence of depression. In the presence of depression, a higher risk of suicide was associated with the early onset of epilepsy. In the absence of depression, the risk of suicide was associated with low QoL in young adults.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Adult; Child; Humans; Middle Aged; Child, Preschool; Infant; Young Adult; *Epilepsy/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; Depression/psychology; Quality of Life/psychology; Seizures/complications

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print