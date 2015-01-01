Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is known that the risk of suicidal behavior in adult people with epilepsy (PWEs) is high. However, the associated clinical and psychosocial factors are still being discussed.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the risk of suicide in PWEs and relate it to resilience and quality of life (QoL) as well as with clinical variables.



METHODS: The item "I'd be better off dead" of the Neurological Disorders Depression Inventory for Epilepsy (NDDI-E) was related to the resilience scale, clinical aspects, the presence of depression, and the Quality of Life in Epilepsy Inventory (QOLIE-31) scores of PWEs, with a p < 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 271 PWEs were assessed, 50.6% were female, with a mean age of 46.6 (± 15.8) years, and a mean age at 1st seizure of 24.1 (± 18.5) years. Risk for suicide occurred in 50 (19.3%) cases. In multiple logistic regression, the factors that explain the risk of suicide were female sex, depression, and lower scores on the QOLIE-31 and on the resilience scale. In the classification and regression trees, the order of importance of the variables was depression > resilience > age > QoL > age at 1st seizure.



CONCLUSION: The risk of suicide was high, and it was associated with demographic aspects, clinical variables, QoL, and resilience. A higher risk of suicide was associated with lower resilience regardless of the presence or absence of depression. In the presence of depression, a higher risk of suicide was associated with the early onset of epilepsy. In the absence of depression, the risk of suicide was associated with low QoL in young adults.

Language: en