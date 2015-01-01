|
Citation
|
Morgan AJ, Roberts R, Mackinnon AJ, Reifels L. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1945.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36261796
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major issue affecting communities around the world. Community-based suicide prevention approaches can tailor activities at a local level and are recognised as a key component of national suicide prevention strategies. Despite this, research exploring their effects on completed suicides is rare. This study examined the effect of a national program of community suicide prevention networks on suicide rates in catchment areas across Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Suicide prevention; Community networks