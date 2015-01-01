|
Lawn RB, Koenen KC. BMJ 2022; 379: o2499.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36261146
Women in the US are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal mortality (hypertensive disorders, haemorrhage, or sepsis).1 These pregnancy associated homicides are preventable, and most are linked to the lethal combination of intimate partner violence and firearms.2 Preventing men's violence towards women, including gun violence, could save the lives of hundreds of women and their unborn children in the US every year.
