|
Citation
|
Khatib N, Sampsel K. CJEM 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36255657
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
IPV transcends socioeconomic classes, ethnicities, gender and sexual orientation, and physical borders: the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the prevalence to be 1 in 3 women worldwide, with no significant difference between continents (WHO) [1,2,3, 6]. Women exposed to IPV are twice more likely to suffer from depression and alcohol use disorders and 38% of all murders of women worldwide are IPV-related [1,2,3, 6].
Language: en