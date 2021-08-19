Abstract

BACKGROUND: Systemic poisoning with paraphenylenediamine (PPD) also known as Kalapathar, is an emerging suicidal trend in developing south Asian and African countries. The clinical distinction of hair dye toxicity comprises severe angioedema of the face and neck, tongue swelling resulting in upper airway obstruction, acute liver injury, myocarditis, and rhabdomyolysis complicating to acute kidney injury.



AIM: To raise awareness, document the characteristic clinical spectra, and prevent and predict the outcome of poisoning (suicidal or accidental) with PPD (hair-dye) based on clinical complications, early baseline laboratory results and creatine phosphokinase (CPK) levels monitoring. PLACE AND DURATION: Department of Medicine and Emergency, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan. One year of study from August 19, 2021 to August 17, 2022.



METHODS: A total of 103 patients, with no comorbidities, who presented with acute PPD poisoning were included in this study. The demographic profile, clinical features, laboratory results, route and mode of intoxication were noted in a special proforma. Furthermore, clinical outcomes in the form of need for tracheostomy or mechanical ventilation, mortality and mean hospital stay were also documented. The percentages were calculated for categorical data like demographic profile, clinical features and clinical outcomes. Mean and standard deviation was calculated for continuous variables, i.e., laboratory parameters.



RESULTS: Out of 103 patients, 88 (85.4%) were females who belonged to a low socioeconomic class (89%). The mean age of the patients was 26.39 ± 3.41 years. The majority of cases were suicidal self-poisoning (98%), and the route was oral (98%). In 82 (79.6%) of the patients, the characteristic cervicofacial angioedema, dysphagia, dysphonia, tongue swelling and stridor were noted. Clinical complications such as rhabdomyolysis (67.9%), chocolate-colored urine (82.5%), hepatitis (58.2%), and acute kidney injury (22.3%) were noted in the later clinical stages of PPD poisoning. Emergency tracheostomy was performed in 77.6% of patients. The mortality rate in this study stands at 12.6% and the mean hospital stay at 6.25 ±3.99 days. The mean and standard deviation of serum creatinine, CPK, alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), total leukocyte count (TLC), and serum potassium were, respectively, noted at 2.431 ± 2.275 mg/dL, 1090.8 ± 218.6 IU/L, 476.8 ± 1038.8 IU/L, 639.1 ± 1006, 11100 ± 4124.1 cells/mm3, and 4.8 ± 1.061 mmol/L.



CONCLUSION: PPD is emerging as the poison of choice in suicidal young female patients due to its easy, low-cost availability and higher mortality. The cervicofacial angioedema, tongue swelling and rhabdomyolysis impending acute kidney injury are hallmarks of PPD poisoning. The treatment is largely supportive with no specific antidote available. Early clinical diagnosis and supportive therapeutic management in the form of maintenance of airway patency, timely tracheostomy with post-operative tube care, intravenous medications (fluids, steroids, antihistamine), and renal dialysis can save lives and may lead to full recovery. In addition, strict legal measures should be endorsed to ban the sale and use of lethal PPD in hair dyes.

