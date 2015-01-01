Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The role of activation in the pathogenesis of bipolar spectrum disorders (BSD) is of growing interest. Physical activity is known to improve mood, but it is unclear whether low activity levels contribute to inter-episode depressive symptoms observed in BSD. This study examined whether sedentary and vigorous activity, as well as the timing of the activity, were differentially associated with next-day depressive symptoms for individuals at low risk for BSD, high-risk for BSD, and diagnosed with BSD.



METHODS: Young adults (n = 111, ages 18-27) from three groups (low BSD risk, high BSD risk, and BSD diagnosis), participated in a 20-day ecological momentary assessment study. Physical activity was measured via wrist actigraphy counts. The percentage of time awake spent in sedentary, light, moderate, and vigorous activity states was calculated, as was the percentage of morning hours and evening hours in each activity state. Multilevel models examined whether the BSD risk group moderated associations between sedentary and vigorous activity and depressive symptoms, which were assessed three times daily.



RESULTS: There were no between-group differences in time spent in each activity state, nor were there main effects of sedentary or vigorous activity on depression. Increased time spent engaging in vigorous activity was associated with a greater reduction in subsequent depressive symptoms for the BSD group. An increase in the evening, but not morning, vigorous activity was significantly associated with a reduction in subsequent depressive symptoms for the BSD group after controlling for chronotype.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions targeting physical activity may effectively help regulate inter-episode mood disturbances in BSD.

