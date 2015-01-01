|
Walsh RFL, Smith LT, Titone MK, Ng TH, Goel N, Alloy LB. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36254832
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The role of activation in the pathogenesis of bipolar spectrum disorders (BSD) is of growing interest. Physical activity is known to improve mood, but it is unclear whether low activity levels contribute to inter-episode depressive symptoms observed in BSD. This study examined whether sedentary and vigorous activity, as well as the timing of the activity, were differentially associated with next-day depressive symptoms for individuals at low risk for BSD, high-risk for BSD, and diagnosed with BSD.
physical activity; actigraphy; bipolar spectrum disorder; ecological momentary assessment