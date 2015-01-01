Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the association between tinnitus and hearing outcomes among US military personnel after blast injury, including any hearing loss, low-frequency hearing loss, high-frequency hearing loss, early warning shift, and significant threshold shift.



DESIGN: In this retrospective study, the Blast-Related Auditory Injury Database was queried for male military service members who had audiometric data 2 years before and after blast injury between 2004 and 2012 with no history of hearing loss or tinnitus before injury (n = 1693). Tinnitus was defined by diagnostic codes in electronic health records. Multivariable logistic regression examined the association between tinnitus and hearing outcomes, while adjusting for covariates.



RESULTS: Overall, 14.2% (n = 241) of the study sample was diagnosed with tinnitus within 2 years after blast injury. The proportions of all examined hearing outcomes were higher among service members with tinnitus than those without (p < 0.001). In multivariable analysis, service members with tinnitus had higher adjusted odds of any hearing loss (odds ratio [OR] = 1.72, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.20-2.47), low-frequency hearing loss (OR = 2.77, 95% CI = 1.80-4.26), high-frequency hearing loss (OR = 2.15, 95% CI = 1.47-3.16), early warning shift (OR = 1.83, 95% CI = 1.36-2.45), and significant threshold shift (OR = 2.15, 95% CI = 1.60-2.89) compared with service members without tinnitus.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study demonstrate that tinnitus diagnosed within 2 years after blast injury is associated with the examined hearing outcomes in US military personnel. Service members with blast injury who subsequently experience tinnitus should receive routine audiometric hearing conservation testing and be carefully examined for poor hearing outcomes by an audiologist.

Language: en