Citation
Elsaid NMAB, Ibrahim O, Abdel-Fatah ZF, Hassan HA, Hegazy MAH, Anwar MM, Soliman HH. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; 12(1): e45.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36259083
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Healthcare workers are on the front lines of COVID-19 and are subject to risks. A rise in the cases of violence and aggressiveness against HCWs has been observed worldwide, adding to the already existing burnout. The purpose of this research is to determine the prevalence of workplace violence, its risk variables, and the pattern of violence directed towards healthcare workers in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. The research used a cross-sectional analytic design. Purposive sampling was utilized to identify research participants using an online survey. Form's link was distributed to accessible social media groups such as Facebook and WhatsApp from July 2020 to the end of October 2020. A self-administered structured survey was adapted from the World Health Organization survey questionnaire about violence in healthcare settings. The Google Form's link was distributed to the social media groups until the total sample of 405 was collected.
Language: en
Keywords
Egypt; Workplace violence; COVID-19 pandemic; Healthcare workers; Types of violence