Abstract

AIMS: Atrial fibrillation (AF) is now regarded as a preventable disease, requiring a search for modifiable risk factors. With legalization of cannabis and more lenient laws regarding the use of other illicit substances, investigation into the potential effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, opiate, and cannabis exposure on incident AF is needed.



METHODS AND RESULTS: Using Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development databases, a longitudinal analysis was performed of adult Californians ≥18 years of age who received care in an emergency department, outpatient surgery facility, or hospital from 1 January 2005 to 31 December 2015. Associations between healthcare coding for the use of each substance and a new AF diagnosis were assessed. Among 23,561,884 patients, 98 271 used methamphetamine, 48 701 used cocaine, 10 032 used opiates, and 132 834 used cannabis. Of the total population, 998 747 patients (4.2%) developed incident AF during the study period. After adjusting for potential confounders and mediators, use of methamphetamines, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis was each associated with increased incidence of AF: hazard ratios 1.86 [95% confidence interval (CI) 1.81-1.92], 1.61 (95% CI 1.55-1.68), 1.74 (95% CI 1.62-1.87), and 1.35 (95% CI 1.30-1.40), respectively. Negative control analyses in the same cohort failed to reveal similarly consistent positive relationships.



CONCLUSION: Methamphetamine, cocaine, opiate, and cannabis uses were each associated with increased risk of developing incident AF. Efforts to mitigate the use of these substances may represent a novel approach to AF prevention.

