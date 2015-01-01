Abstract

Working memory performance is markedly disrupted when task-irrelevant sound is played during item presentation or retention. In a preregistered replication study, we systematically examined the role of intensity in two types of auditory distraction. The first type of distraction is the changing-state effect (i.e., increased disruption by changing-state relative to steady-state sequences). The second type is the auditory deviant effect (i.e., increased disruption by auditory deviant relative to steady-state sequences). In previous experiments, the changing-state effect was independent of intensity. Whether a deviation in intensity leads to an increase in disruption has not yet been examined. We replicated the classic finding that the increased disruption by changing-state relative to steady-state sequences is independent of intensity. Contrary to previous studies, we found an unexpected main effect of intensity. Steady-state and changing-state sequences presented at 75 dB(A) were more disruptive than presented at 45 dB(A), suggesting that intensity plays a more important role than previously assumed in the disruption of working memory performance. Furthermore, we tested the prediction of the violation of expectancy account, according to which deviant distractors at a lower and higher intensity than the rest of the sequence should be equally disruptive. Our results were consistent with this prediction.

Language: en