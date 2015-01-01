Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Two studies serve as a manipulation check of a new experimental multi-task paradigm that can be applied to human-automation research (Virtual Reality Testbed for Risk and Automation Studies; ViRTRAS), in which a subjectively experienceable risk can be manipulated as part of a virtual reality environment.



BACKGROUND: Risk has been postulated as an important contextual factor affecting human-automation interaction. However, experimental evidence is scarce due to the difficulty operationalizing risk in an ethical way. In the new paradigm, risk is varied by the altitude at which participants carry out the task, including the possibility of virtually falling in case of a mistake.



METHOD: Key components of the paradigm were used to investigate participants' risk perception in a low (0.5 m) and high altitude (70 m) using subjective self-reports and objective behavioral measures.



RESULTS: In the high-altitude condition risk perception was significantly higher with medium to large effect sizes. In addition, results of the behavioral measures reveal that participants habituated with length of exposure. However, this habituation seems to occur similarly in both altitude conditions.



CONCLUSION: The manipulation checks were successful. The new paradigm is a promising tool for automation research. It incorporates the contextual factor of risk and creates a situation which is more comparable to what real-life operators experience. Additionally, it meets the same requirements of other multi-task environments in human-automation research.



APPLICATION: The new paradigm provides the basis to vary the contextual factor of risk in human-automation research, which has previously been either neglected or operationalized in an arguably inferior way.

Language: en