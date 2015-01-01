SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dong F, Li X, Xie Q, Ye R, Cao S. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Society of Biometeorology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00484-022-02379-y

PMID

36255527

PMCID

PMC9579561

Abstract

With the increasing number of tourists in recent years, ensuring the safety of visitors in tourist attractions has become an enormous challenge for safety management. At present, many experiments have been conducted to study pedestrian dynamics, but empirical data on tourists' movement state under different weather conditions are still few. Therefore, a series of field experiments were conducted to analyze the effect of external weather and temperature on pedestrians' movement characteristics. The results show that pedestrians are more concentrated in the middle and inner tracks during the turning process to seek the shortest path on rainy days. Moreover, it is found that pedestrians speed up under the conditions with low (below 10 °C) and high (over 30 °C) temperatures. The average speed of pedestrians is 0.677 m/s as the temperature is below 0 °C, which is much higher than the average speed of pedestrians in other temperature ranges. In addition, the speed of pedestrians changed more dramatically under the low-temperature conditions. It is hoped that this research can provide a reference for crowd control and rational design of pedestrian facilities.


Language: en

Keywords

Weather; Pedestrian; Field observation; Movement speed and density; Zigzag bridge

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print