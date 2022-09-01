Abstract

This paper proposes a real-time NMPC-based controller for four-wheel independent motor-drive electric vehicles to improve vehicle longitudinal and lateral stability under extreme driving conditions. First, considering the interactive and highly coupled longitudinal-lateral vehicle dynamics, a combined-slip tire model is applied to develop the stability controller on low friction coefficient surfaces. Second, the wheel slip ratios and slip angles are selected as the virtual control inputs of the NMPC controller to concurrently achieve three main control objectives: Slip control, lateral stability control, and handling performance improvement. Simultaneously, multiple safety constraints are contained. Then, based on the dynamic relationships between the longitudinal tire force and virtual control inputs, the wheel slip ratios and slip angles obtained from the NMPC controller are converted into additional torques acting directly on each wheel. Finally, the control performance is investigated by co-simulation with MATLAB/Simulink and CarSim, and a hardware-in-the-loop simulation system. The effect of uncertainties on control performance is also verified. The results show that the proposed controller can rapidly solve the optimization problem, and vehicle overall stability are efficiently enhanced under extreme conditions. The robustness of the controller is proved with uncertainties on the road adhesion coefficient and vehicle mass.

