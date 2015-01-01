Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Military health care personnel face numerous risks to mental health, including those associated with combat injury, although no study has described combat injuries within this subgroup or assessed their impact on mental health outcomes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Male U.S. Navy-enlisted health care personnel, or corpsmen, with combat injury were identified from clinical records. Noninjured corpsmen were matched to injured corpsmen with a 4:1 ratio on year of deployment end or injury and location (Iraq or Afghanistan). The final study population included 2,025 corpsmen (405 injured and 1,620 noninjured). Mental health disorders assessed included posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, adjustment, mood, and substance abuse disorders. Stratified Cox models were used for analysis while controlling for additional covariates, and injury severity was evaluated as a predictor.



RESULTS: Injuries primarily involved the head/neck (73.8%) and extremities (45.7%), and overall injury severity was mostly mild-to-moderate (85.9%). Injured relative to noninjured corpsmen had greater risk of PTSD (risk ratio [RR] 2.45, 95% confidence interval [CI] 2.05 to 2.94), anxiety disorder (RR 1.61, 95% CI 1.32 to 1.96), adjustment disorder (RR 1.88, 95% CI 1.55 to 2.27), mood disorder (RR 1.44, 95% CI 1.16 to 1.79), and substance abuse (RR 1.48, 95% CI 1.14 to 1.91). More severe injuries yielded stronger associations with PTSD (RR 3.57, 95% CI 2.48 to 5.14), anxiety disorder (RR 2.53, 95% CI 1.74 to 3.69), and adjustment disorder (RR 2.17, 95% CI 1.44 to 3.27).



CONCLUSIONS: U.S. Navy corpsmen are at risk of combat injury and associated mental health disorders. Injured corpsmen should be screened for mental health problems in the acute phase postinjury, during their remaining time in theater, and after returning home. Future research should address how combat injury compares with other stressors that health care personnel experience and whether the psychological consequences of these injuries (e.g., PTSD) negatively impact work performance and increase risk of burnout.

Language: en