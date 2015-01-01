|
Citation
Bell C, Tesli N, Gurholt TP, Rokicki J, Hjell G, Fischer-Vieler T, Melle I, Agartz I, Andreassen OA, Ringen PA, Rasmussen K, Dahl H, Friestad C, Haukvik UK. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36260740
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence in psychosis has been linked to antisocial behavior and psychopathy traits. Psychopathy comprises aspects of interpersonal, affective, lifestyle, and antisocial traits which may be differently involved in violent offending by persons with psychotic disorders. We explored psychopathy subdomains among violent offenders with and without a psychotic disorder.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; schizophrenia; psychopathy; forensic psychiatry; psychosis