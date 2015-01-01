Abstract

The use of active suspension for vehicle height adjustment has problems of high cost, high energy consumption, slow response, and complex structure. This paper proposes a new method for adjusting the vehicle body using the damping asymmetric characteristic of semi-active suspensions, which is based on the idea that the dampers with damping asymmetric characteristics will cause a change in the mean position of the vehicle body vibration. To verify the feasibility of this method, a single-wheel vehicle model containing asymmetric damping is established. The system's responses under the sinusoidal and random roads excitation are obtained by the fourth-order Runge-Kutta method, the influences of key parameters on the vehicle body's shifting height are analyzed, and the mechanism of vehicle body's shift is explained from the perspective of energy conservation. Then a vehicle body height controller based on third-order linear active disturbance rejection control (LADRC) is designed. Simulation results show that the proposed method for controlling the vehicle height with asymmetric damping can quickly adjust the vehicle to the expected height whether under the sinusoidal road or random road. In addition, no additional hardware and energy consumption are required, providing a new idea for vehicle height control.

