Citation
Li M, Xie HZ, Jiang C, Luo Q, Ji YG, Zhu WJ, Chen HY, Huang XY, Yang ZQ, Li F, Chen K. Psychiatr. Danub. 2022; 34(3): 520-523.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36256994
Abstract
Poststroke Depression (PSD) is an organic mood disorder that is a type of emotional disorder (Starkstein & Hayhow, 2019). The prevalence rate of PSD ranges from 25% to 80% (Andersen et al. 1996). Approximately 20-79% of stroke patients were diagnosed with depression, and PSD occurred 1-18 months after stroke (Zhang et al. 2020). PSD is closely related to a poor prognosis, leading to a prolonged hospital stay, neuro- logical dysfunction, loss of confidence in living independently, and increased mortality (Zulim et al. 2019). With the increase in PSD research, nursing staff in China should determine patients' values...
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Suicidal Ideation; *Stroke/complications; Depression/etiology