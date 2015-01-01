SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li M, Xie HZ, Jiang C, Luo Q, Ji YG, Zhu WJ, Chen HY, Huang XY, Yang ZQ, Li F, Chen K. Psychiatr. Danub. 2022; 34(3): 520-523.

(Copyright © 2022, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)

10.24869/psyd.2022.520

36256994

Poststroke Depression (PSD) is an organic mood disorder that is a type of emotional disorder (Starkstein & Hayhow, 2019). The prevalence rate of PSD ranges from 25% to 80% (Andersen et al. 1996). Approximately 20-79% of stroke patients were diagnosed with depression, and PSD occurred 1-18 months after stroke (Zhang et al. 2020). PSD is closely related to a poor prognosis, leading to a prolonged hospital stay, neuro- logical dysfunction, loss of confidence in living independently, and increased mortality (Zulim et al. 2019). With the increase in PSD research, nursing staff in China should determine patients' values...


Humans; *Suicidal Ideation; *Stroke/complications; Depression/etiology

