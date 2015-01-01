Abstract

Although recent decades have been marked by tremendous strides in addressing relationship violence and sexual misconduct at institutions of higher education across the country, there still exists a range of degree and meaningfulness of these changes. A key question raised by Campbell et al. in the discussion of the model developed at Michigan State University (MSU) is how to align institutional commitment with actions, as well as engage in "meaningful" change. Three aspects of the MSU model that stand out as especially critical for other institutions to consider include working toward culture change, engaging the larger campus community, and conducting an ongoing evaluation.

Language: en