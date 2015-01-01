SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hirsch JS, Khan S. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221130104

PMID

36256527

Abstract

This response to Campbell et al. makes three points. First, the commitment to "know more" must examine the full ecology of relationship violence and sexual misconduct (RVSM); that knowledge is essential for creating multilevel prevention strategies. Second, a full realization of an intersectional perspective requires attention to a broader range of power-based harms, forging institutional links between RVSM prevention and work on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Third, while support for survivors is certainly vital, most people who experience harm do not report it, and so an ambitious approach to prevention is vital to building communities in which everyone can thrive.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; public health; sexual assault; intersectionality; ecological model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print