Abstract

Campbell and colleagues propose a robust and rigorous strategic model to address and reduce Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct (RVSM) at Michigan State University, which significantly advances the field of RVSM prevention and education, particularly for survivors belonging to marginalized populations. While prior efforts have addressed RVSM on college and university campuses, Campbell and colleagues' model is groundbreaking in its ability to reduce RVSM against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual/agender (LGBTQIA+) students of color, by its principles of intersectional and trauma-informed action. This commentary highlights the contributions of Campbell et al.'s model and provides recommendations for enhancing programming and postassault services by addressing the totality of LGBTQIA+ survivors of color's identities.

