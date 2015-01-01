|
Citation
|
Bloch-Elkouby S, Zilcha-Mano S, Roger ML, Park JY, Manlongat K, Krumerman M, Galynker I. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36263445
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Patients' non-disclosure of suicidal ideation and intent concealment represents a major obstacle to the effective assessment of suicide risk and to the delivery of suicide prevention treatments. The present study aimed to investigate this phenomenon and to assess: (1) if outpatient psychiatric patients are more or less likely to disclose ideation and intent to mental health clinicians in the context of psychiatric/psychological treatment than they are to in the context of research interviews with non-clinicians; and (2) if certain demographic, trait-like, and state-like characteristics may be predict such disclosure differences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; concealment; nondisclosure; suicidal intent disclosure