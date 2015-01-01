Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis is associated with a range of therapeutic and non-therapeutic, positive and negative effects. While some benefits and harms may be specific to individual cannabinoid constituents (THC, CBD), individual expectancies may also play a role.



OBJECTIVES: Evaluate the extent to which individuals hold expectancies about the effects of CBD, THC, and THC & CBD combined, and whether this differs with prior cannabis experience.



METHODS: Canadian adults (N = 345; n = 58 no prior cannabis use, n = 287 prior cannabis use) completed a Qualtrics survey. Participants provided information regarding their expectancies about the effects of cannabinoids (THC, CBD, THC & CBD combined) via a 15-item questionnaire, which included various therapeutic (e.g., helps with pain) and non-therapeutic positive (e.g., enhances positive feelings) and negative (e.g., risk for addiction) effects. They recorded their perceptions about the effects of each cannabinoid on a scale (0="definitely not true", 10="definitely true"). Data was analyzed using linear mixed models.



RESULTS: For most therapeutic effects, CBD-containing products (CBD, THC & CBD) were rated higher than THC. For most positive and negative non-therapeutic effects, THC-containing products (THC, THC & CBD) were rated higher than CBD. Those with prior cannabis use (vs no prior use) rated all cannabinoids higher regarding their association with many therapeutic and positive effects, while endorsing weaker expectancies about their role in some negative effects.



CONCLUSIONS: Adults endorsed stronger expectancies that CBD-containing products are responsible for producing a rage of therapeutic effects. Those with prior cannabis use experience tended to emphasize the benefits and minimize potential harmful effects of cannabinoids.

