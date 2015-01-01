Abstract

Approximately 80% of trafficked individuals access health care during their victimization. The emergency department is a frontline of care. This study examines current screening practices of Western Washington emergency department nurses to determine nurse and facility readiness for improved identification. Interviews were conducted with nurses to understand their current screening practices for identifying potential victims of sexual exploitation; the acceptability of existing screening questions for use in their settings; and their opinions about the utility of a standardized screening tool for identifying victims and improving care. There is an absence of formal protocols and screening tools, limited clarity regarding roles and responsibilities in the identification and care of trafficked persons among the health care team, and a desire to provide improved care quality to patients. Standardized processes and screening may lead to more efficient and effective identification of, care for, and linkage to vital support services and resources.



Keywords: Human trafficking

Language: en