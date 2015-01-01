|
Citation
Darling A, Ullman E, Novak V, Doyle M, Dubosh NM. Adv. Med. Educ. Pract. 2022; 13: 1279-1285.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
DOI
PMID
36262384
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a widespread public health issue that is relevant to all areas of medicine. Patients who suffer from IPV often contact the health care system via the emergency department, making this a particularly important but too often overlooked issue in this setting. Education on IPV varies in medical schools and emergency medicine (EM) educational programs, and evidence suggests that a barrier to assessing for IPV is a lack of adequate training of clinicians. In this study, we sought to design, implement and evaluate the efficacy of a curriculum on IPV geared towards medical students on an EM clerkship.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; domestic violence; interpersonal violence; undergraduate medical education