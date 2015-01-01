Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aloe vera is a cost-effective, accessible wound care adjunct with a minimal risk profile. Despite its centuries-long history being used to treat varying wound types, published reports remain inconclusive on its efficacy. In this article, the authors report the results of a systematic review assessing the efficacy of topical aloe vera products in wound care applications, as well as a meta-analysis of its utility in burn healing where data are most robust. DATA SOURCES: In accordance with PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines, the authors searched PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane CENTRAL for randomized controlled trials assessing the use of aloe vera in healing various wound types. STUDY SELECTION: The database search identified 91 articles. After duplicates were removed, 74 articles were screened, and of those, 47 were assessed for eligibility. Ultimately, 28 articles were included in the qualitative synthesis, and 4 studies assessing second-degree burns were included in the meta-analysis. DATA EXTRACTION: The following data points were collected from each study: number of participants/wounds, treatment type, adjunctive therapy (if any), and primary outcomes. DATA SYNTHESIS: Risk-of-bias analysis was conducted on included articles, and results were compiled. A meta-analysis was undertaken for studies focusing on the treatment of burns. Cumulatively, these studies had a total of 133 patients with 163 wounds being assessed. Analysis revealed a statistically significant mean difference in time to healing of 4.44 days in favor of aloe vera treatment (P =.004).



CONCLUSIONS: Topical aloe vera usage for second-degree burn wound healing demonstrated significantly faster time to healing compared with other treatments.

