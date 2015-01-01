Abstract

Schizophrenia is one of the most critical and devitalizing psychiatric conditions worldwide. Those diagnosed with this mental health disorder often experience symptoms such as hallucinations, lack of motivation and delusions [1]. These psychosocial deficiencies and cognitive impairment often lead to a range of negative stereotypes to be associated with this highly stigmatized neuropsychiatric condition. Existing stereotypes and the reluctance to interact with schizophrenic individuals has been correlated to the fear of violent offence [2]. The association between schizophrenia and the incidence of violence has been investigated to ascertain whether this fear is warranted [3].



For instance, a study found pronounced aggression among offenders with schizophrenia (68%), as compared to offenders without a mental illness (38%) [3]. Another study reported that violence (17.25%), running away and suicide attempts commonly co-occurred among schizophrenic patients [4]. This rather strengthens the belief that schizophrenia itself may be the sole cause of violent behavior. In 2021, Whiting et al. found an exacerbated risk of violent outcomes among individuals with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) compared with community controls. However, according to this report, the overall risk of violence remains low (less than 1 in 20 in SSD women, and less than 1 in 4 for SSD men over a 35-year period for violent arrests and crimes...

