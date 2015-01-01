|
Adil M, Atiq I, Ellahi A. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2022; 82: e104666.
(Copyright © 2022, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36268356
Schizophrenia is one of the most critical and devitalizing psychiatric conditions worldwide. Those diagnosed with this mental health disorder often experience symptoms such as hallucinations, lack of motivation and delusions [1]. These psychosocial deficiencies and cognitive impairment often lead to a range of negative stereotypes to be associated with this highly stigmatized neuropsychiatric condition. Existing stereotypes and the reluctance to interact with schizophrenic individuals has been correlated to the fear of violent offence [2]. The association between schizophrenia and the incidence of violence has been investigated to ascertain whether this fear is warranted [3].
Language: en
Violence; Schizophrenia; Stigma; Etiology