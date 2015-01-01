SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qin Z, Luo L, Ge L. Ann. Noninvasive. Electrocardiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Futura Pub. Co.)

DOI

10.1111/anec.13011

PMID

36264032

Abstract

A patient presented to our hospital with myocarditis caused by mushroom poisoning. The early ECG changes in this patient were very similar to the ECG of hyperacute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction or hyperkalemia, but further tests eliminated these options. The patient was fully treated by timely hemodialysis treatment, confirming the diagnosis of mushroom poisoning-induced myocarditis. Although not specific to mushroom poisoning myocarditis, our experience shows that the observed ECG changes. Our findings have the potential to help diagnose and manage this potentially fatal disease in the future.


Language: en

Keywords

atrioventricular block; mushroom poisoning; myocarditis; QT interval prolongation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print