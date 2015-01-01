Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the association between consistent subjective cognitive decline and fall occurrence six months later.



METHOD: A cohort study was conducted at two time points in community-dwelling older adults. The first survey was conducted from May to July 2020 and the second from November 2020 to January 2021. Older adults without missing data who had not fallen during the past year were analyzed. The questionnaire included sociodemographic data, a questionnaire for medical checkup of older adults, and a frailty screening index. We divided the participants into three groups according to the occurrence of subjective cognitive decline (SCD): 1) no SCD (did not complain of SCD at both time points), 2) unstable SCD (complained of SCD once), and 3) consecutive SCD (consistently complained of SCD). Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to examine the association between fall occurrence and SCD. Fall occurrences were obtained from the second survey.



RESULTS: In total, 322 participants were included in the analysis. The numbers of patients with no SCD, unstable SCD, and consecutive SCD were 226 (70.2%), 61 (19.0%), and 35 (10.9%), respectively. In the second survey, the number of falls was 26 (8.1%). Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that consecutive SCD was associated with fall occurrence, even after adjusting for age, sex, comorbidity, cohabitants, and frailty status (OR:3.143, 95% CI:1.076-9.388); however, unstable SCD was not (OR:2.348, 95% CI:0.816-6.468).



CONCLUSION: Consistent complaints of SCD were associated with the occurrence of falls. We highlighted the importance of evaluating SCD over time when considering falls.

