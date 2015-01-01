SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Larkin C, Arensman E, Boudreaux ED. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2022.2131490

36267036

Suicide prevention is an emotive, complex goal for clinicians and health systems. Effective interventions for suicidality do exist; however, many patients do not receive them because implementation efforts tend to be time-limited and unsystematic. Implementation science is the study of methods to promote the systematic uptake of research findings and other evidence-based practices into routine practice. This narrative review introduces implementation science to suicide researchers, with a special focus on healthcare settings. We outline prominent theories, methods, and measures, as well as examples of implementation research from suicidology. By embracing the principles of implementation science, suicidologists can help to close the gap between evidence-based practice and routine practice, thereby improving the delivery and uptake of suicide-related interventions and prevention programs.


Language: en

suicide; self-harm; implementation; Clinical; implementation science

