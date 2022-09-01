SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Priore P, Di Giorgio D, Marchese G, Della Monaca M, Terenzi V, Battisti A, Fadda M, Valentini V. Br. J. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.bjoms.2022.09.003

36266195

Orbital fractures are among the most frequent facial traumas. This study retrospectively analysed patients treated in Umberto I Hospital Trauma-Centre, Sapienza University of Rome from 1 January 2010 to 31 December 2020. The inclusion criteria were as follows: diagnosis of pure/impure orbital bone fracture, complete clinical and radiological records, and a minimum 12-month follow up. Gender, age, aetiology, fracture type, treatment, and associated complications were analysed using IBM SPSS Statistics, and p values of <0.05 were considered significant. In total, 1393 patients presented with orbital trauma, 543 of whom met the inclusion criteria and underwent surgery (394 males (72.6%) and 149 females (27.4%); mean (range) age 39.2 (7-90) years). Assault (n = 165, 30.4%) was the most common cause of trauma, followed by road traffic accidents and sports-related incidents. Diplopia was the major symptom at diagnosis (n = 183, 33.6%). Open reduction and internal fixation via a sub-eyelid approach was the preferred treatment, achieving a significant reduction in the functional changes induced by fracture (p < 0.05). Our data will aid future studies of maxillofacial traumatology and suggest that education and prevention measures could reduce the incidence of this type of trauma.


Language: en

Epidemiology; Trauma; Surgery; Maxillofacial; Orbital fractures

