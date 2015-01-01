Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disclosure of child sexual abuse (CSA) is key for abused children to access help and to protect them and other children.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate patterns of disclosure of child sexual abuse and how children perceived responses from people they disclosed to. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were collected online in classrooms and during home studies in a national probability-based sample of 3282 third-year students in Swedish high schools in 2020-2021 (the age of the students varied between 16 and 23 years (M = 18,2)).



METHODS: Results are presented with frequencies (n) and percentages (%). Pearson's chi-squared test was used for comparisons between groups.



RESULTS: First, a substantial share of abused girls and most abused boys had not yet told anyone about the abuse, leaving them unable to access protection or rehabilitation. Second, participants who had disclosed sexual abuse had most often turned to a peer, more rarely to an adult, and seldom to a professional or volunteer. Third, although the societal responses that the participants perceived were mixed, more severe abuse was associated with more negative societal responses. Fourth, most participants stated that they did not need any professional support. Fifth, among the minority who had sought help, half were satisfied and a third dissatisfied.



CONCLUSIONS: Results showed that most children with experience of CSA did not have access to the protection, support, and rehabilitation that they have a right to. Preventive measures need to target children and young people, while societal responses after CSA, especially severe CSA, need to be improved.

Language: en