Golonka M, Liu Y, Rohrs R, Copeland J, Byrd J, Stilwell L, Crew C, Kuehn M, Snyder-Fickler E, Hurst JH, Evans KE, Terrell L, Gifford EJ. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595221134537

36265843

Child abuse and neglect (CAN) medical experts provide specialized multidisciplinary care to children when there is concern for maltreatment. Their clinical notes contain valuable information on child- and family-level factors, clinical concerns, and service placements that may inform the needed supports for the family. We created and implemented a coding system for data abstraction from these notes. Participants were 1,397 children ages 0-17 years referred for a consultation with a CAN medical provider at an urban teaching and research hospital between March 2013 and December 2017. Coding themes were developed using an interdisciplinary team-based approach to qualitative analysis, and descriptive results are presented using a developmental-contextual framework. This study demonstrates the potential value of developing a coding system to assess characteristics and patterns from CAN medical provider notes, which could be helpful in improving quality of care and prevention and detection of child abuse.


qualitative research; child maltreatment; health professionals; medical aspects

