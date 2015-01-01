Abstract

PURPOSE: Motorcycle-related injuries involving the eye and orbit are not well characterized, with a paucity of prospective studies focusing specifically on motorcycle-associated eye injuries nor literature reviews having been conducted on the subject. To better understand the injury types and descriptive characteristics of patients experiencing motorcycle-associated eye injuries, we sought to conduct a narrative review.



METHODS: The research team utilized the following databases: PubMed, EMBASE, and Web of Science to query for English articles from peer-reviewed journals that provided some patient data regarding eye injury due to motorcycle or moped accidents or usage.



RESULTS: A total of 65 studies were included in our qualitative synthesis. Of these studies, 40 (61.5%) were case reports, 20 retrospective case series (30.8%), and five (7.69%) were observational prospective studies. Among the 25 retrospective and prospective studies, 12 (48.0%) of these studies primarily focused on motorcycle-associated injuries. These 65 studies described a wide variety of motorcycle-associated eye injuries, including but not limited to orbital fractures and associated sequelae, foreign bodies, vitreoretinal trauma, neuro-ophthalmic trauma, corneal injuries, open globe injuries, lacerations, and globe avulsions.



CONCLUSION: The current state of the literature indicates that knowledge regarding the ocular manifestations of motorcycle accidents is limited to mostly case reports and few retrospective cohort studies focused specifically on motorcycle-associated eye injuries. However, it is evident that the types of motorcycle-associated eye injuries are legion and predominantly seen in adult males, potentially leading to severe injuries and loss of vision and blindness.

