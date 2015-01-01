|
Kim YH, Won SD, Kwon H, Han C. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2022; 20(4): 694-700.
(Copyright © 2022, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
36263644
OBJECTIVE: The ratio of 2nd and 4th digit length (2D:4D) is considered to be a sexually dimorphic trait. Low 2D:4D is implicated in alcohol dependence and heroin dependence and correlated with psychological traits such as aggression, physical aggression, and sensation. The purpose of this study is to compare the 2D:4D between methamphetamine (METH) dependence and controls and the 2D:4D ratio that is a potential biomarker for METH dependence.
Addiction; Methamphetamine; Biomarkers; Genetic epigenesis