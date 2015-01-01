|
Thwaites C, Nayyar R, Blennerhassett J, Egerton T, Tan J, Bower K. Clin. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36263524
OBJECTIVE: To determine the effectiveness of telehealth interventions in reducing community falls risk or rates compared to equivalent in-person interventions in adults with neurological conditions. DATA SOURCES: Eight electronic databases, trial registries and search engines were searched for the concepts 'falls', 'neurological conditions', and 'telehealth', limited to English language, from inception until August 2022. REVIEW METHODS: Search for original research where the intervention was delivered via synchronous videoconferencing with the aim of reducing falls and falls-related outcomes. Screening and risk of bias assessment were completed by two independent researchers. Outcome data included falls rates, falls-related outcomes, safety, feasibility, and acceptability. Risk of bias was assessed using the ROB-2 and ROBINS-I tools. Quality of evidence was rated with the grading of recommendations, assessment, development and evaluation (GRADE) approach.
postural balance; stroke; multiple sclerosis; Parkinson's disease; falls prevention; neurological rehabilitation; Telemedicine; videoconference