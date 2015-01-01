Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Traumatic dental injuries have different effects on children and their parents, depending on the type of trauma and whether it is in primary or permanent teeth. Parents do not always seek immediate intervention for their children after each traumatic dental injury unless accompanied by conditions such as pain or bleeding that will increase emotional stress. The aim of this study was to evaluate the emotional status of parents and parents' attitudes toward urgent intervention for different traumatic dental injuries in both primary and permanent teeth. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A questionnaire consisting of two parts was designed with a reliability coefficient of 0.87 according to the results of a pilot study. The questionnaire was sent to parents as a Google Form via online communication methods such as WhatsApp and e-mail. The first part included questions about the demographic data of the parents and children, and the second part consisted of images of traumatic dental injuries of primary and permanent teeth with questions to evaluate the emotional state of the parents and awareness of the necessity for urgent intervention. The Visual Analog Scale (VAS) was used to evaluate the emotional state, and "Absolutely yes;" "Yes;" "I don't have an idea;" "No;" and "Absolutely no" statements were used to evaluate parents' attitudes about urgent intervention. Categorical variables were shown as numbers and percentages and analyzed with Pearson chi-square. Statistical significance was evaluated for p < .05, and correlations between variables were calculated with Pearson correlation.



RESULTS: The survey was completed by 845 parents. All traumatic injuries except extrusion (p = .202; p ≥ .05) had statistically different VAS scores for primary and permanent teeth (p < .05). Parents' attitudes for urgent intervention were statistically significant for all traumatic injuries (p < .05) except 4-mm intrusion (p = .062; p ≥ .05), alveolar fracture (p = .282; p ≥ .05), complicated crown fracture (p = .136; p ≥ .05), and non-traumatized healthy teeth (p = .110; p ≥ .05).



CONCLUSIONS: Traumatic dental injuries with excessive bleeding or tissue loss affect the emotional status of parents more than simple injuries, and they prefer to refer to dentists immediately. Parents responded with higher VAS scores and stronger desires for urgent intervention for permanent teeth injuries compared with primary teeth injuries which shows that parents still do not care about primary teeth as much as permanent teeth.

