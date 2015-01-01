|
Sakaryalı Uyar D, Uyar T, Memiş Özgül B. Dent. Traumatol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36264041
BACKGROUND/AIMS: Traumatic dental injuries have different effects on children and their parents, depending on the type of trauma and whether it is in primary or permanent teeth. Parents do not always seek immediate intervention for their children after each traumatic dental injury unless accompanied by conditions such as pain or bleeding that will increase emotional stress. The aim of this study was to evaluate the emotional status of parents and parents' attitudes toward urgent intervention for different traumatic dental injuries in both primary and permanent teeth. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A questionnaire consisting of two parts was designed with a reliability coefficient of 0.87 according to the results of a pilot study. The questionnaire was sent to parents as a Google Form via online communication methods such as WhatsApp and e-mail. The first part included questions about the demographic data of the parents and children, and the second part consisted of images of traumatic dental injuries of primary and permanent teeth with questions to evaluate the emotional state of the parents and awareness of the necessity for urgent intervention. The Visual Analog Scale (VAS) was used to evaluate the emotional state, and "Absolutely yes;" "Yes;" "I don't have an idea;" "No;" and "Absolutely no" statements were used to evaluate parents' attitudes about urgent intervention. Categorical variables were shown as numbers and percentages and analyzed with Pearson chi-square. Statistical significance was evaluated for p < .05, and correlations between variables were calculated with Pearson correlation.
dental trauma; emotional status; parental awareness; urgent intervention