Proença CR, Markowitz JC, Coimbra BM, Cogo-Moreira H, Maciel MR, Mello AF, Mello MF. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2022; 13(2): e2127474.
BACKGROUND: Sexual assault often triggers posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a potentially chronic severe mental disorder. Most guidelines recommend selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and trauma-focused psychotherapies as treatment options. Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), adapted for PTSD (IPT-PTSD), focuses on interpersonal consequences of trauma rather than confronting the trauma itself. Studies have found IPT-PTSD efficaciously reduced PTSD symptoms with limited attrition. No efficacy trials have compared IPT-PTSD and SSRI. We hypothesized IPT would reduce PTSD, anxiety, and depressive symptoms more than sertraline among women with PTSD following a recent sexual assault.
Language: en
sexual assault; posttraumatic stress disorder; treatment; clinical trial; Interpersonal psychotherapy; pharmacotherapy