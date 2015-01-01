|
Schumann S, Rottweiler B, Gill P. Front. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36262436
Terrorist groups rely on constituency support for their long-term survival. Here, we examined the extent to which terrorists' own activities are related with public opinion on terrorism. Specifically, we assessed whether more frequent and more costly terrorist attacks against the ingroup are associated with war weariness or retaliatory sentiments, thus, either weaker or stronger approval of terrorism. We further investigated if more frequent and costly attacks that target an outgroup predict higher levels of justification of terrorism. Lastly, we identified the timeframe during which domestic and outgroup terrorist attacks correlate with (lower or higher) public support. The analyses focused on Jordan (ingroup) and Israel (outgroup), over an 8-year period (2004-2011), drawing on data from the Pew Global Attitudes Survey and the Global Terrorism Database.
terrorism; public opinion; outgroup violence; time-series; war weariness