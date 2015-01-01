|
Sajwani HS, Williams AV. Harm Reduct. J. 2022; 19(1): e117.
36266701
BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose epidemic is hitting record highs worldwide, accounting for 76% of mortality related to substance use. Take-home naloxone (THN) strategies are being implemented in many developed countries that suffer from high opioid overdose death rates. They aim to provide overdose identification and naloxone administration training, along with THN delivery to opioid users and others likely to witness an overdose incident such as family members and peers. However, little is known about such measures in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), where opioid use and opioid-related deaths are reportedly high. This systematic literature review aims to examine the distribution of THN in LMIC, review studies identifying barriers to the implementation of THN programs worldwide, and assess their applicability to LMIC.
Low- and middle-income countries; Intranasal naloxone; Opioid overdose; Opioid overdose death prevention; Opioid use; Take-home naloxone