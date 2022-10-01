Abstract

"Dear readers, greetings for the day. We hope this editorial finds you well." These introductory words will certainly sound familiar to you, from the numerous spam emails that reach your e-mail inbox every day. The senders of these invitations invite you to submit your research work, review articles or a short communication to journals with names that sound similar to well-known and established journals. These so-called predatory journals promise everything a scientist would like to see: secure publication within a short period of time managed by a short peer review process and an almost 100% acceptance rate. In addition, the article processing charges (APC) offered are low compared to open access charges posed by journals from established publishers (e.g. Elsevier) that makes predatory journals particularly attractive for researchers from middle and low-income countries. This financial aspect with APC appears to be the main interest of predatory journals thus trying to benefit from their own misleading information to authors.

Language: en