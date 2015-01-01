Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Investigate association between sexual orientation and sexual violence in Hispanic women living in Puerto Rico.



METHODS: Secondary data analysis of a cross-sectional study. Anonymous web-based questionnaire was distributed in Puerto Rico between February and April 2016. Variables included history of sexual violence, sexual orientation, and age of first sexual experiences. Data was analyzed using chi-square testing, P-value<0.05 was considered significant.



RESULTS: Sociodemographic characteristics were similar between groups except for age in the 476 participants. Most common age of first sexual experiences were between 7 and 12 years, 13-18 years (penile-vaginal and oral sex), and 22-29 years (penile-anal) in the overall population of the study. These did not differ except that more bisexual women 40(71.4%) had their first oral sex experience at 13-18 years compared to 164(50.7%) heterosexual and 35(55.2%) lesbian women (P = 0.045). Of the 19.2% participants who reported sexual violence, there were 50(18.4%) heterosexual, 8(12.2%) lesbian, and 17(34.7%) bisexual women. Bisexual were more likely to disclose sexual violence (P = 0.007).



CONCLUSION: Most women stated having a sexual experience at a young age. Significant amounts reported sexual violence with bisexual women being the most likely. Screening for sexual violence must be routinely performed by health professionals.

