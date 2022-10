Abstract

Correction to: International Journal of Legal Medicine (2022) 136:577-589



https://doi.org/10.1007/s00414-021-02717-6



The online version contains an error in Fig. 3. Since the left part of Fig. 3 is missing in this publication, the authors would like to submit the missing figure herewith:



https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00414-022-02894-y/figures/1



Label of "Popeye 2G, weed" (downloaded from https://lsd-blotter.com/legal-Smoke/Popeye-Legal-2g-R%C3%A4uchermischung, on December 18.th 2020) (on the left) and spice sample of the here presented case (on the right)

Language: en